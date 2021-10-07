Births: Oct. 9, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonSept. 29, 2021HOLLAND — Chelsye Lea Holland and Moise Salas of Hermiston: a boy, Maddox Lee Cleo Holland.Sept. 30, 2021GOSIAK — Kimberly Anne Gosiak and Aaron Keahi Gosiak of Pendleton: a girl, Audrey Leilani Gosiak.BARFUSS — Emma Barfuss and Lance Barfuss of Pendleton: a boy, Krew David Barfuss.Oct. 1, 2021WILCOX — Kendra May Wilcox and Shawn Timothy Wilcox of Weston: a girl, Diana Marie Wilcox.MULLIGAN — Kendall Jo Farley and Harley Blane Mulligan of Walla Walla: a boy, Carter Michael Mulligan.Oct. 4, 2021Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterJONES — Allison Albright VanLeuren of Pendleton, and Allen Taylor Jones of Gresham: a boy, Deacon Christopher Jones.Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonSept. 30, 2021COX — Arraceli Melayna Flores and Kenneth H Cox III, of Hermiston: a girl, Malaya DeLorean Cox.TINOCO — Jacqueline Gonzalez and Francisco Tinoco, of Boardman: a boy, Adriel Tinoco.Oct. 2, 2021MEZA — Janice Brittany Desiree Allingham and Jose Luis Meza of Stanfield: a girl, Mireya Allison Elaine Meza.Oct. 4, 2021SANGUINO — Lakicha Viesca and Tristen Sanguino of Hermiston: a girl, Mila Isabella Sanguino. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sept. Medical Center Anthony Hospital Birth Jesus Kimberly Anne Gosiak Aaron Keahi Gosiak Leilani Gosiak Cleo Holland Emma Barfuss Maddox Lee Lance Barfuss Harley Blane Mulligan Christopher Jones Michael Mulligan Kendra May Wilcox Diana Marie Wilcox Allison Albright Vanleuren Allen Taylor Jones Elaine Meza Tristen Sanguino Jose Luis Meza Mireya Allison Janice Brittany Desiree Allingham Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
