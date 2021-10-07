CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Sept. 29, 2021

HOLLAND — Chelsye Lea Holland and Moise Salas of Hermiston: a boy, Maddox Lee Cleo Holland.

Sept. 30, 2021

GOSIAK — Kimberly Anne Gosiak and Aaron Keahi Gosiak of Pendleton: a girl, Audrey Leilani Gosiak.

BARFUSS — Emma Barfuss and Lance Barfuss of Pendleton: a boy, Krew David Barfuss.

Oct. 1, 2021

WILCOX — Kendra May Wilcox and Shawn Timothy Wilcox of Weston: a girl, Diana Marie Wilcox.

MULLIGAN — Kendall Jo Farley and Harley Blane Mulligan of Walla Walla: a boy, Carter Michael Mulligan.

Oct. 4, 2021

JONES — Allison Albright VanLeuren of Pendleton, and Allen Taylor Jones of Gresham: a boy, Deacon Christopher Jones.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Sept. 30, 2021

COX — Arraceli Melayna Flores and Kenneth H Cox III, of Hermiston: a girl, Malaya DeLorean Cox.

TINOCO — Jacqueline Gonzalez and Francisco Tinoco, of Boardman: a boy, Adriel Tinoco.

Oct. 2, 2021

MEZA — Janice Brittany Desiree Allingham and Jose Luis Meza of Stanfield: a girl, Mireya Allison Elaine Meza.

Oct. 4, 2021

SANGUINO — Lakicha Viesca and Tristen Sanguino of Hermiston: a girl, Mila Isabella Sanguino.

