St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 10, 2019
MANCILLA — Mikayla A.D. Mancilla and Salvador Mancilla of Stanfield: a boy, Xavien Cedric Don Mancilla.
NORQUIST — Rickelle J. Norquist and Colby L. Norquist of Pendleton: a girl, Ruby Jean Norquist.
OCT. 13, 2019
DICKINSON — Brittany A. Cochran and Bryce D. Dickinson of Pendleton: a boy, Broderick David Dickinson.
RINEHART — Hanna J. Rinehart and Cammeron J. Rinehart of Heppner: a girl, Scarlet Jean Rinehart.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 11, 2019
MIRANDA LOCKS — Ariana Miranda-Walls and Steven R. Locks of Hermiston: a girl, Aurora Chanel Miranda Locks.
OCT. 15, 2019
LORD — Kassandra Lord and Ty Lord of Hermiston: a girl, Paisleigh Kodi Lord.
