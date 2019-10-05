St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 24, 2019
OLDHAM — Sarah Oldham and Michael Oldham of La Grande: a girl, Sabrina Harriet Esther Oldham.
SEPT. 25, 2019
RYTTING — Victoria Lynn Rytting and Eli Rytting: a boy, Bennett Jaymes Daniel Rytting.
SEPT. 28, 2019
HARSHMAN — McKenzie Rae Fuhrman and Christopher James Harshman of Pendleton: a girl, Ariah Raelynn Harshman
