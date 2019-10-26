St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
OCT. 16, 2019
KEESLING — Nina Richardson and Erik Keesling of Pendleton: a girl, Aurora Rae-Lynn Faith Keesling.
OCT. 17, 2019
MORROW — Morgan J. Warner and Aaron J. Morrow of Pendleton: a boy, Nico Akai Morrow.
OCT. 18, 2019
SECAKUKU — Darian L. Secakuku and Ryan D. Secakuku of Pendleton: a boy, Qacias George Secakuku.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
OCT. 16, 2019
GUTIERREZ — Yecenia Flores of Hermiston: a boy, Malachi Cyril Gutierrez.
MURPHY — Jessica Murphy and Kyle Murphy of Hermiston: a boy, Ezekiel Murphy.
ORDAZ-ORTIZ — Daniela Ortiz Bazan and Salvador Ordaz Rendon of Hermiston: a girl, Jazmin Isabella Ordaz-Ortiz.
OCT. 18, 2019
FITZGERALD — Desiree Capote and Tyler Fitzgerald of Umatilla: a girl, Rylee Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.