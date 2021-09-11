CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Sept. 1, 2021

BRONSON — Piper Lynn Torgeson and Ronald Paul Bronson Jr. of Pilot Rock: a girl, River Lily Bronson.

Sept. 2, 2021

MCALLISTER — Chelsey Dawn McAllister and Bobby James Lee McAllister of Pendleton: a girl, Zarah Grace McAllister.

Sept. 5, 2021

DAVE — Serina Marie Quintana and Trenton Lee Dave of Pendleton: a boy, Joseph Robert Dave.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Sept. 2, 2021

SLAYTER — Monica Solinger and Adam Slayter of Hermiston: a boy, Adam Lee Slayter.

Sept. 3, 2021

RANGEL — Tiana Rene Rangel and Juan Carlos Rangel of Hermiston: a girl, Nayelli Mae Rangel.

SANCHEZ — Claudia Azucena Mora and Antonio Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Mia Antonella Sanchez.

Sept. 6, 2021

THURMOND — Karly Thurmond and Dakota Thurmond of Umatilla: a girl, Adelaide Juneleigh Thurmond.

