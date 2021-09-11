Births: Sept. 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonSept. 1, 2021BRONSON — Piper Lynn Torgeson and Ronald Paul Bronson Jr. of Pilot Rock: a girl, River Lily Bronson.Sept. 2, 2021MCALLISTER — Chelsey Dawn McAllister and Bobby James Lee McAllister of Pendleton: a girl, Zarah Grace McAllister.Sept. 5, 2021DAVE — Serina Marie Quintana and Trenton Lee Dave of Pendleton: a boy, Joseph Robert Dave.Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterSept. 2, 2021SLAYTER — Monica Solinger and Adam Slayter of Hermiston: a boy, Adam Lee Slayter.Sept. 3, 2021RANGEL — Tiana Rene Rangel and Juan Carlos Rangel of Hermiston: a girl, Nayelli Mae Rangel.SANCHEZ — Claudia Azucena Mora and Antonio Sanchez of Hermiston: a girl, Mia Antonella Sanchez.Sept. 6, 2021THURMOND — Karly Thurmond and Dakota Thurmond of Umatilla: a girl, Adelaide Juneleigh Thurmond. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sept. Adam Lee Slayter Mia Antonella Sanchez Antonio Sanchez Michael Wayne Gehrke Claudia Azucena Mora Monica Solinger Adelaide Juneleigh Thurmond Tiana Rene Rangel Zarah Grace Mcallister Joseph Robert Dave Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
