St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 9, 2020
DOHERTY — Cadie N. Doherty and Jacob G. Doherty of Pendleton: a girl, Maeve Marie Doherty.
WELCH — Cassandra A. Russell and Isaiah J. Welch of Pendleton: a girl, Ivory Ann Welch.
SEPT. 13, 2020
SYKES — Rachel Sykes and Chris Sykes of Pendleton: a girl, Sophie Grace Sykes.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 8, 2020
CHURCH — Kara M. Church and Tyler D. Church of Hermiston: a girl, Kamila Urban Church.
SEPT. 10, 2020
JOHNSON — Mallory Murr and David Johnson of Umatilla: a boy, Silas Nicholas Johnson.
SEPT. 11, 2020
CARRILLO — Karen Mendoza and Kevin D. Carrillo of Hermiston: a boy, Kael Daniel Carrillo.
SEPT. 12, 2020
LOZANO LINGAT — Jazzcee Lozano of Hermiston: a boy, Jadrien Dash Lozano Lingat.
TIERNEY — Samantha N. Tierney of Umatilla: a girl, Delilah Isabella Tierney.
