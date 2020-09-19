St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

SEPT. 9, 2020

DOHERTY — Cadie N. Doherty and Jacob G. Doherty of Pendleton: a girl, Maeve Marie Doherty.

WELCH — Cassandra A. Russell and Isaiah J. Welch of Pendleton: a girl, Ivory Ann Welch.

SEPT. 13, 2020

SYKES — Rachel Sykes and Chris Sykes of Pendleton: a girl, Sophie Grace Sykes.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

SEPT. 8, 2020

CHURCH — Kara M. Church and Tyler D. Church of Hermiston: a girl, Kamila Urban Church.

SEPT. 10, 2020

JOHNSON — Mallory Murr and David Johnson of Umatilla: a boy, Silas Nicholas Johnson.

SEPT. 11, 2020

CARRILLO — Karen Mendoza and Kevin D. Carrillo of Hermiston: a boy, Kael Daniel Carrillo.

SEPT. 12, 2020

LOZANO LINGAT — Jazzcee Lozano of Hermiston: a boy, Jadrien Dash Lozano Lingat.

TIERNEY — Samantha N. Tierney of Umatilla: a girl, Delilah Isabella Tierney.

