CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Aug. 24, 2021

GEHRKE — Sierrah Nichole Gehrke and Michael Wayne Gehrke of Pendleton: a girl, Aurora Lynn Gehrke.

Aug. 25, 2021

CANCINO — Claudia A. Carvajal and Francisco Cancino of Boardman: a boy, Ezekiel Cancino.

Aug. 29, 2021

MOSES — Sammantha McCloud and Isaiah Ian Moses: a girl, Izzi Star Moses.

Sept. 1 , 2021

HASTINGS — Hailey Jean Hastings and Jeremy Alan Hastings of Hermiston: a boy, Laine Ellis Hastings.

GEORGE — Josie Rhea Erickson and Quincy Edward George of Pendleton: a girl, Paisley Margaret George.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Aug. 24, 2021

SALAS — Martina Salas and Roy Gomez of Hermiston: a girl, Martina Salas.

GONZALEZ — Nichol Leslie and Michael P. Gonzalez of Stanfield: a boy, Nathan Michael Gonzalez.

Aug. 27, 2021

GARCIA — Stephanie Politron and Gilberto Garcia of Umatilla: a girl, Genesis Juliana Garcia.

Aug. 29, 2021

MOON — Alla Moon and Zachery Moon of Hermiston: a boy, Zachery Moon Jr.

