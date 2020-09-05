St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

AUG. 27, 2020

GONZALEZ — Ashlee Thimsen and Torie Gonzalez of Pendleton: a girl, Kiora Rose Gonzalez.

SEPT. 1, 2020

HANCOCK — Lindsee S. Hancock and Trevor S. Hancock of Athena: a boy, Colson John Hancock.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

AUG. 24, 2020

JOHNSON — Tiffany A. Johnson of Hermiston: a boy, Lucas Miles Johnson.

AUG. 25, 2020

MOSES — Aubbree N. Moses and Nicholas R. Moses of Hermiston: a girl, Blakeley Nikole Moses.

AUG. 28, 2020

RUIZ-MONTES — Lorena Montes Landeros and Cristo Ruiz Gomez of Boardman: a girl, Alicia Cely Ruiz-Montes.

