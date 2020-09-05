St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 27, 2020
GONZALEZ — Ashlee Thimsen and Torie Gonzalez of Pendleton: a girl, Kiora Rose Gonzalez.
SEPT. 1, 2020
HANCOCK — Lindsee S. Hancock and Trevor S. Hancock of Athena: a boy, Colson John Hancock.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 24, 2020
JOHNSON — Tiffany A. Johnson of Hermiston: a boy, Lucas Miles Johnson.
AUG. 25, 2020
MOSES — Aubbree N. Moses and Nicholas R. Moses of Hermiston: a girl, Blakeley Nikole Moses.
AUG. 28, 2020
RUIZ-MONTES — Lorena Montes Landeros and Cristo Ruiz Gomez of Boardman: a girl, Alicia Cely Ruiz-Montes.
