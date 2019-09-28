St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 18, 2019
CLIFFTON — Krystal L. Levden of Hermiston: a girl, Maddisyn Jean Cliffton.
MORRIS — Jamie R. Herrera and Lawrence Morris of Hermiston: a girl, Zahvia Briella Rae Morris.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 18, 2019
GARCIA — Kylie King-Estabrook and Jorge Jr. Garcia of Hermiston: a boy, Giannis Garcia.
SEPT. 20, 2019
RAMIREZ DOWDY — Aliyah Dowdy and Edgar Ramirez of Hermiston: a girl, Zaylee Ramirez Dowdy.
HAUSINGER — Amanda M. Hausinger and Eric J. Hausinger of Boardman: a boy, Christopher James Hausinger.
SEPT. 22, 2019
NAHIMANA — Edith Mugisha and Jean Luc Nahimana of Hermiston: a boy, Gian Freeman Nahimana.
