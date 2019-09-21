St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 13, 2019
FOSTER —Tiffany L. Knight and Ricky S. Foster of Pendleton: a boy, Wade Andrew Foster.
SEPT. 17, 2019
SCHILZ — Denis R. Schilz and Kylar M. Schilz of Pilot Rock: a girl, Reese Lee Schilz.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 12, 2019
DELANO — Bridgette N. Delano and Nathan T. Delano of Pendleton: a boy, Finnley James Delano.
HUBERD — Katherine H. Neel and Donovan G. Huberd of Hermiston: a girl, Evelyn Rain Huberd.
SEPT. 13, 2019
AMES — Lisa M. Ginther and Andrew N. Ames of Irrigon: a boy, William Gregory Ames.
SEPT. 14, 2019
GOATLEY — Katrina R. Goatley and Allen R. Goatley of Hermiston: a boy, Justin Lee Goatley.
SEPT. 17, 2019
LOPEZ — Billie E. Roberts and Oscar D. Lopez of Boardman: a boy, Dante Alexander Lopez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.