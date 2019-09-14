St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
SEPT. 6, 2019
GREEN — Jenna L. Green of Pilot Rock: a girl, Mayce Dawn Green.
JOKINEN — Laura Jokinen and Ryan Jokinen: a girl, Hally Iris Jokinen.
VILLEGAS — Linda I. Lopez Aldape and Noel Villegas of Boardman: a girl, Ivory Tzeitel Villegas.
SEPT. 9, 2019
STAHL — Katherine Stahl and Tyler Stahl of Hermiston: a boy, Gabriel Joseph Stahl.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
SEPT. 7, 2019
GOMEZ GOMEZ — Isabel Gomez Sol and Andres Gomez Lopez of Boardman: a girl, Andrea Guadalupe Gomez Gomez.
