Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Joseph Kyle Adams, 27, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft; sentenced to two years probation, $1,204.94 in fees and fines.
Alberto Jeronimo Ahilon, 40, of Hermiston, pleaded no contest in a 2022 case to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, one count of hit-and-run involving property and four counts of recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to 30 days in the Umatilla County Jail, three years of probation, one year suspension of driver’s license and $3,572.49 in fines and restitution.
Kathryn Alicia York, 32, of Kennewick, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of possession of a stolen vehicle; sentenced to two years probation and a $200 fine.
Tehya Rozene Halfmoon, 23, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2023 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 10 days in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, two years probation and $2,000 in fines.
Cristian Alejandro Garcia Alvarez, 18, of Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to a 2023 charge of DUII; court ordered her to a diversion program and withheld conviction pending the outcome of the program.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Kevin Anthony Navarro, 22, of Vancouver, Washington, pleaded guilty to charges in a 2023 case of vehicle theft, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced to 18 months probation, 180 days suspension of his driver’s license and a $500 fine.
Robert Lloyd Fleetwood, 53, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest in a 2023 case to a charge of third-degree assault; sentenced to 19 months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Francisco Gomez, 39, of Boardman, pleaded no contest in a 2023 case to a charge of first-degree attempted sexual abuse; sentenced to three years probation, including the completion of a sex offender program and pay for all therapy, treatment and counseling costs the victim incurs.
Saul Nathan Lopez, 19, of Heppner, pleaded guilty in a 2023 case to attempt to commit a crime, second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse; sentenced to three years incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed un Umatilla County Circuit Court:
David D. Young, of Kennewick, versus Samuel and Kristen Connell, of Hermiston; seeks $5,525 not including court fees.
Daniel Serrato Suarez and Thania Raquel Banuelos Fregoso versus Janie Lesko Martin, all of Milton-Freewater, seeks $4,000 not including court fees.
Karen Magana and Juana Juarez, of Pasco, versus Benjamin Allen Taylor, of Pendleton; seeks $2,300 not including court fees.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Sheana Kay Shafer, 23, and Gage Delano Shipley, 22, both of Umatilla.
Angela Rose Arrington, 24, and Sebastian Leonard Singleton, 29, both of Richland.
Adalynne Rayes Bates, 24, and Aaron Arthur Gomez, 33, both of Pendleton.
