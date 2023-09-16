The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Benjamin Emilio Marquez, 30, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2023 charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and interfering with a peace officer; sentenced to 19 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, two years post-prison supervision and $200 in fines.
The following sentences have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Marco Antonio Garcia, 37, Boardman, pleaded no contest to charges from 2023 of first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; sentenced to three years in the Oregon Department of Corrections and two years of post-prison supervision.
Bryon Keith Greiss, 48, of Irrigon, was convicted in a 2022 of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, coercion and harassment; sentenced to 60 days in county jail, with credit for time served, three years probation and $300 in fines.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Yoanna L. Tirado Neri versus Trenten Christopher Anteau; seeks $70,000.
GEICO Casualty Insurance Co., on behalf of Sheri L. Hendershot, of Rainier, versus Ali Ahmad and Lead Trucking Transportation Inc.; seeks $114,216.63.
Shannon Bergevin Inc., doing business as Express Employment Walla Walla, versus Joshua C. Stiffler, doing business as River Rock Construction, of Umatilla County; seeks $13,133.94.
Jameson Lynn Clark, of Weston, versus Katie Henry, of Walla Walla; seeks $665.10.
