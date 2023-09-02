Sentences
The following sentences have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Marco Antonio Garcia, 37, Boardman, pleaded no contest to charges from 2023 of first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; sentenced to three years in the Oregon Department of Corrections and two years of post-prison supervision.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Pake Schmittle and Kylee Heppner, of Walla Walla, versus Angel Padilla, Isabel Martinez, of Umatilla County; seeks $846,589.
Brandi L. Shaw, of Stanfield, versus Thomas J. Way, of Boardman, seeks $5,000.
William Hespel, of Pendleton, versus Mike Robinson, of Adams; seeks $400.
The following lawsuits have been filed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
Andrea M. Kendrick versus Ariel M. Knight. both of Morrow County; seeks $10,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Christopher Alan Anderson 24, and Alicia Marie Bissonnett, 20, both of Hermiston.
Darin Paul Simonis, 53, and Marie Belle Jones, 55, both of Pendleton.
Sidonie Jane Southerland, 23, and Matthew Abram Froese, 23, both of Cheney, Washington.
Dereck Allen Nate, 30, and Jeanette Lynn Willman, 40, both of Pendleton.
Catherine Michele Beld, 21, and Gavin Jeffrey Newtson, 22, both of Helix.
Angela Atress Kelly, 67, of Bandon, and Cecil Alan Zerba, 74, of Milton-Freewater.
Erik William Hopkins, 47, and Carolyn Marie Brown, 44, both of East Wenatchee, Washington.
Sadie Frances Hasbell, 24, and Darrin Garrett Dyer, 26, both of Hermiston.
Kimberley Joyce Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, And Benjamin Robert Gabriel, 44, of Hermiston.
Hailey Luraine Shepherd, 22, and Wesley William Adams, 21, both of Pendleton.
Cintia Ramirez Aguilar, 28, and Alexis Agustin Lopez Gutierrez, 27, both of Stanfield.
Terry Lionel Wyckoff, 36, and Traci Jo Barnes, 44, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Spencer Jonah Howe, 24, of Madison, Oklahoma, and Cassidy Faith Lewis, 19, of Philomath.
Ashley Marie Chandler, 28, and Jason Ray Dolar, 32, both of Hermiston.
Brigitte Valencia Jimenez, 27, and Mario Mendoza, 28, both of Hermiston.
Brenna Kait Haney, 27, and Eric Allen Woods, 40, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Denice Trujillo, 36, and Benjamin Cole Rohde, 41, both of Umatilla.
Nayeli Murillo-Muniz, 18, and Andres Rivera Duron, 20, both of Hermiston.
Shelby Lynn Moody, 32, and Stetson David Iverson, 28, both of Hermiston.
Jonna Lee Barnes, 44, and Jeffery Jason Sharlow, 49, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Marie Davis, 38, and George Zach Grigsby JR., 38, both of Hermiston.
Lance Ivan Groom, 54, and Danielle Francisquita Miner, 34, both of Milton-Freewater.
Alecia Marie Fox, 29, and Bodee Christian Foster, 32, both of Hermiston.
Ajoshua Estrada Aguilar, 30, and Aidee Jaqueline Gonzalez Gomez, 25, both of Hermiston.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Juan P.Martinez and Alissa B. Martinez, , both of Milton-Freewater.
Javier Carrillo Orozco, of Echo, and Norma A. Gutierrez Morales, of Hermiston.
