The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jose Diaz Madrigal, 38, of Milton-Freewater, was convicted in a 2022 case for hindering prosecution, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest; sentenced to 14 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and 90 days in Umatilla County Jail, with credit for time served.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Rabecka Lynn Eddy, of Boardman, versus Trenton Christopher Anteau, of Hermiston; seeks $42,126.75.
Casey D. Rodriguez, of Morrow County, versus Abraham A. Mcnamee, Andy Ashbeck Trucking LLC and Swaggart Brothers Inc.; seeks $205,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Aspen Dane Nelson, 27, and McKaley Lynn Trussell, 31, both of Grand Coulee, Washington.
Sonia Flores, 39, and Misael Tena Bazan, 34, both of Hermiston.
Rebecca Christine Phinney, 32, and Michael Wayne Seagle Jr., 30, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Marie Reagan, 46, of Pendleton, and Deon Lamont Chandler, 51, of La Grande.
Nathan Scott Rudder, 33, and Courtney Ann Harvey, 29, both of Pilot Rock.
Hannah Louise Brannon, 33, and Jacob Donald Galbraith, 32, both of Umatilla.
Sergio Antonio Carrillo, 35, and Monica Gonzalez Gonzalez, 31, both of Stanfield.
Horacio Villarreal Rodriguez, 27, of Umatilla, and Itzel Rodriguez, 25, of Irrigon.
Rachel Margaret Sorum, 23, of Sherwood, and Zack Chris Peterson, 29, of Pendleton.
Manuel Alaniz Chairez, 62, and Bianca Garza, 67, both of Irrigon.
Laurence Harold Wood Jr., 74, and Martha Jean Foat, 81, both of Milwaukie.
Connor Bryce Bettencourt, 28, and Raeanne Abigail Slaght, 24, both of Echo.
Courtlyn Greggory Goodwin, 28, and Samuel Otto Adams, 27, both of Pendleton.
Taia Nicole Young, 44, and Dayne Andrew Abbott, 39, both of Pendleton.
Daniel Clayton Barton, 45, and Celeste Michelle Keeney, 43, both of Stanfield.
Mariah Kendle Gillette, 23, and Sergie Barsukoff, 25, both of Umatilla.
Joseph Michael Conrow, 21, of Sherwood, and Brooke Myshalia Williams, 21, of Echo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.