Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Megabucks

11-25-36-37-39-41

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Lucky Lines

02-07-12-13-18-24-25-32

Estimated jackpot: $44,000

Powerball

34-38-42-61-62

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Win for Life

26-28-35-68

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 6-8-7-7

4 p.m.: 1-8-2-9

7 p.m.: 0-9-0-2

10 p.m.: 4-0-1-1

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Lucky Lines

04-05-11-16-17-23-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 6-0-2-8

4 p.m.: 2-4-6-1

7 p.m.: 9-8-6-4

10 p.m.: 0-0-3-9

Friday, March 19, 2021

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 9-2-4-8

