Friday, March 19, 2021
Megamillions
9-14-40-58-69
Megaball: 8
Megaplier: 3x
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Lucky Lines
2-6-12-15-17-22-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 9-2-4-8
4 p.m.: 8-2-4-1
7 p.m.: 0-3-0-5
10 p.m.: 5-1-5-2
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Powerball
1-6-22-42-61
Powerball: 4
Power Play: 3x
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
Megabucks
3-12-14-31-39-44
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Lucky Lines
2-7-9-16-19-22-28-29
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 4-5-2-5
4 p.m.: 0-2-2-3
7 p.m.: 2-4-9-4
10 p.m.: 3-8-3-0
Win for Life
11-23-37-59
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lucky Lines
3-7-10-15-18-21-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 9-2-3-7
4 p.m.: 2-2-2-7
7 p.m.: 1-2-0-6
10 p.m.: 5-3-7-0
Monday, March 22, 2021
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 1-4-7-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.