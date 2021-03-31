Monday, March 29, 2021
Megabucks
12-18-24-26-28-45
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
Lucky Lines
01-08-10-13-18-24-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Win for Life
06-43-59-76
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 2-6-1-9
4 p.m.: 1-5-2-3
7 p.m.: 0-8-7-6
10 p.m.: 4-4-1-6
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Mega Millions
11-37-47-53-56
Mega Ball: 15
Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Lucky Lines
03-07-12-13-17-23-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 9-1-0-0
4 p.m.: 5-6-7-6
7 p.m.: 1-6-2-5
10 p.m.: 0-6-1-9
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 9-7-4-8
