Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Megabucks
01-04-10-22-37-44
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Lucky Lines
04-08-10-14-19-24-26-32
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
21-25-32-63-67
Powerball: 6
Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Win for Life
39-60-64-69
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 6-6-9-3
4 p.m.: 8-3-4-3
7 p.m.: 4-0-4-2
10 p.m.: 2-6-3-8
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Lucky Lines
02-08-10-14-19-22-27-32
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 5-1-4-7
4 p.m.: 1-4-1-3
7 p.m.: 9-9-1-0
10 p.m.: 2-7-8-1
Friday, April 23, 2021
Pick 4
1 p.m.: x
