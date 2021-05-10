Friday, May 7,2021
Megamillions
05-10-19-21-50
Megaball: 10
Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
Lucky Lines
04-06-09-16-20-24-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 9-0-3-6
4 p.m.: 6-7-4-5
7 p.m.: 1-8-7-7
10 p.m.: 8-0-3-7
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Powerball
12-17-20-21-26
Powerball: 8
Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
Megabucks
02-13-24-42-43-46
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
Lucky Lines
01-07-10-15-17-22-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 4-4-2-2
4 p.m.: 0-4-2-1
7 p.m.: 1-3-7-4
10 p.m.: 4-4-8-0
Win for Life
05-19-30-46
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Lucky Lines
01-07-10-13-19-21-25-31
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 0-6-0-2
4 p.m.: 5-4-3-4
7 p.m.: 6-5-9-9
10 p.m.: 9-3-9-0
Monday, May 10, 2021
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 1-6-7-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.