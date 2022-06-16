Monday, June 13, 2022

Megabucks

23-29-30-44-46

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Lucky Lines

1-8-11-16-17-23-28-30

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Win for Life

22-32-44-45

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 4-1-1-5

4 p.m.: 2-8-5-4

7 p.m.: 9-6-2-1

10 p.m.: 6-8-9-2

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Mega Millions

30-37-38-42-58

Mega Ball: 22

Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $273 million

Lucky Lines

4-6-11-14-19-21-25-31

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 2-3-8-6

4 p.m.: 9-5-9-5

7 p.m.: 6-6-18

10 p.m.: 4-0-9-0

