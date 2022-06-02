Monday, May 30, 2022
Megabucks
9-17-26-38-40-46
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
Lucky Lines
2-8-10-16-20-23-25-31
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Win for Life
27-33-38-77
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 4-3-4-9
4 p.m.: 3-9-2-0
7 p.m.: 2-2-9-0
10 p.m.: 4-5-4-1
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Mega Millions
6-15-41-63-64
Mega Ball: 24
Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $189 million
4-5-9-13-18-21-27-32
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
1 p.m.: 2-2-3-1
4 p.m.: 6-8-3-0
7 p.m.: 1-4-5-6
10 p.m.: 2-2-8-6
