Friday, June 25, 2021
Megamillions
17-20-42-45-65
Megaball: 12
Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Lucky Lines
02-07-10-16-18-22-27-30
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 5-7-6-0
4 p.m.: 3-9-9-8
7 p.m.: 5-0-7-0
10 p.m.: 1-5-3-1
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Powerball
08-31-39-43-60
Powerball: 17
Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Megabucks
19-24-27-32-36-46
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
Lucky Lines
02-07-10-16-19-21-25-31
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 4-4-2-9
4 p.m.: 7-7-4-3
7 p.m.: 3-0-9-9
10 p.m.: 5-9-8-9
Win for Life
21-24-32-41
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Lucky Lines
03-07-10-15-20-22-28-30
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 5-3-6-8
4 p.m.: 5-4-4-4
7 p.m.: 4-1-8-4
10 p.m.: 0-4-1-6
