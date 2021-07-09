Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Megabucks
04-08-11-14-21-31
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
Lucky Lines
04-05-11-15-18-24-25-29
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Powerball
08-21-30-49-57
Powerball: 8
Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Win for Life
08-19-40-65
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 7-5-2-6
4 p.m.: 4-5-8-8
7 p.m.: 9-2-9-3
10 p.m.: 9-6-3-0
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Lucky Lines
01-08-12-16-20-23-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 2-9-6-6
4 p.m.: 8-9-6-6
7 p.m.: 6-7-1-6
10 p.m.: 6-0-2-1
