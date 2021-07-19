Friday, July 16, 2021

Megamillions

24-25-47-52-57

Megaball: 24

Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-13-18-24-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 8-2-9-7

4 p.m.: 2-2-3-2

7 p.m.: 8-6-5-6

10 p.m.: 8-4-6-2

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Powerball

15-22-38-54-66

Powerball: 3

Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Megabucks

05-19-34-42-43-46

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

Lucky Lines

01-05-11-16-20-21-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 3-9-0-2

4 p.m.: 0-4-6-0

7 p.m.: 8-5-7-1

10 p.m.: 4-5-2-3

Win for Life

31-57-58-60

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Lucky Lines

01-06-12-16-20-23-28-29

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 3-5-1-3

4 p.m.: 2-2-6-0

7 p.m.: 7-9-0-6

10 p.m.: 2-9-4-2

