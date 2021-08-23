8/24 Lottery Aug 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Aug. 20, 2021Megamillions41-43-51-57-70Megaball: 1Megaplier: 2Estimated jackpot: $256 millionLucky Lines01-07-12-13-18-21-28-30Estimated jackpot: $64,000Pick 41 p.m.: 5-5-4-64 p.m.: 9-4-8-17 p.m.: 6-3-3-310 p.m.: 8-8-9-0Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021Powerball16-28-36-39-59Powerball: 4Power Play: 2Estimated jackpot: $290 millionMegabucks1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGI01-18-19-21-39-44Estimated jackpot: $2 millionLucky Lines04-06-09-15-19-22-25-30Estimated jackpot: $65,000Pick 41 p.m.: 3-7-8-94 p.m.: 2-8-3-37 p.m.: 4-4-3-610 p.m.: 9-5-9-8Win for Life08-09-13-45Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021Lucky Lines01-08-10-14-19-22-28-29Estimated jackpot: $66,000Pick 41 p.m.: 4-7-1-04 p.m.: 3-9-4-07 p.m.: 3-8-4-910 p.m.: 0-7-1-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackpot Powerball Megabuck Power Play Lottery Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
