8/31 Lottery Aug 30, 2021

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Megamillions
01-10-44-47-56
Megaball: 23
Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Lucky Lines
02-07-12-16-19-21-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Pick 4
1 p.m.: 4-9-4-7
4 p.m.: 2-5-4-8
7 p.m.: 3-2-7-6
10 p.m.: 5-5-0-1

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
Powerball
12-22-26-46-59
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $322 million

Megabucks
08-09-13-15-26-41
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Lucky Lines
04-07-12-13-18-22-28-29
Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Pick 4
1 p.m.: 2-9-8-0
4 p.m.: 1-1-4-1
7 p.m.: 6-9-1-0
10 p.m.: 3-1-2-2

Win for Life
32-36-51-60

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Lucky Lines
01-08-11-13-18-24-28-29
Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Pick 4
1 p.m.: 3-4-7-1
4 p.m.: 8-5-3-2
7 p.m.: 0-7-2-0
10 p.m.: 4-1-2-6
