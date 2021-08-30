Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Megamillions

01-10-44-47-56

Megaball: 23

Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Lucky Lines

02-07-12-16-19-21-27-29

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 4-9-4-7

4 p.m.: 2-5-4-8

7 p.m.: 3-2-7-6

10 p.m.: 5-5-0-1

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Powerball

12-22-26-46-59

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

Megabucks

08-09-13-15-26-41

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Lucky Lines

04-07-12-13-18-22-28-29

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 2-9-8-0

4 p.m.: 1-1-4-1

7 p.m.: 6-9-1-0

10 p.m.: 3-1-2-2

Win for Life

32-36-51-60

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Lucky Lines

01-08-11-13-18-24-28-29

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Pick 4

1 p.m.: 3-4-7-1

4 p.m.: 8-5-3-2

7 p.m.: 0-7-2-0

10 p.m.: 4-1-2-6

