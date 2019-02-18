Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Megamillions
10-38-40-43-65
Megaball: 12
Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Lucky Lines
2-5-9-13-18-24-28-32
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 7-4-5-0
4 p.m.: 1-2-4-3
7 p.m.: 8-0-1-6
10 p.m.: 3-4-6-4
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Powerball
29-30-41-48-64
Powerball: 1
Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
Megabucks
01-12-22-26-39-48
Estimated jackpot: $8.2 million
Lucky Lines
04-08-11-13-FREE-18-22-28-31
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 2-4-3-0
4 p.m.: 3-9-5-1
7 p.m.: 1-3-1-8
10 p.m.: 8-6-8-7
Win for Life
20-37-52-56
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
Lucky Lines
01-06-11-15-FREE-20-21-28-29
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 7-0-8-6
4 p.m.: 6-6-3-7
7 p.m.: 8-0-9-2
10 p.m.: 6-2-0-2
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 2-0-2-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.