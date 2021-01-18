Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 11 a.m., via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Zoom meeting login information available upon request. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 4 p.m., InterMountain ESD office, 2001 N.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Due to COVID restrictions, public attendance must be arranged in advance by calling the district office. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, JAN. 25
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Clinic conference room, 150 Thompson St., Heppner. 6 p.m. provider dinner, 6:30 p.m. meeting. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
