THURSDAY, JAN. 28
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:15 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86591838970 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 865 9183 8970, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, FEB. 1
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 846 2315 5985, password 502267. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., online, via teleconference, Pendleton. Call 351-999-4544 to attend. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-2378)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com. (Heather Baumgartner 541-481-9252)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila 541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
HERMISTON AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., Hermiston Airport lounge, 1600 Airport Way, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., online, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/995173234?pwd=QlArYWc1aUM1UGRrMTZoVFRiajZLQT09 or by phone: 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 995 173 234, passcode: 2622. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
