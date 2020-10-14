Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, OCT. 19
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join the meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663522368?pwd=R1EwV0NXSjd0V0oyZIIZOGIpRHVMUT09,Meeting ID: 836 6352 2368 , Password: pend97801, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders Conference Room or call-in, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. Call-in instructions will be in the agenda, and social distancing protocols will be in effect. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 4 p.m., InterMountain ESD office, 2001 N.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
