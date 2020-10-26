Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:15 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92334003258?pwd=U1BpeVRTWnMzVWNuN2d6dWR3eWdMUT09, password 800415, meeting ID: 923 3400 3258 , or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., downtown venue, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via teleconference, Echo. Contact the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for teleconference instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8:30 a.m., online, via teleconference, Echo. Contact the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for teleconference instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-9061)
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, OCT. 29-30
MONDAY, NOV. 2
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 846 2315 5985, password 502267. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
