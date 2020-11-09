Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
LEXINGTON TOWN COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 425 F St., Lexington. (541-989-8515)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0209)
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET BOARD, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton. (541-969-9466)
PENDLETON LIBRARY BOARD, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85660161979?pwd=VDFoVkdQdi9ibkdGV0pXZFBSTmRndz09, meeting ID 856 6016 1979, passcode 09082020, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
PORT OF UMATILLA COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla offices, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. (541-922-3224)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. In-person attendance requires social distancing and a mask; join meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
WESTON CEMETERY BOARD, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Meetings may be canceled due to the Veterans Day holiday
ATHENA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
HELIX SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Helix School library, 120 Main St., Helix. (541-457-2175)
HERMISTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MILTON-FREEWATER CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT NO. 3, Noon, Milton-Freewater Golf Course restaurant, 301 Catherine St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Irrigon Public Library, 200 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-676-9061)
PENDLETON FAÇADE COMMITTEE, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community development conference room, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Julie Chase 541-966-0204)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UKIAH SCHOOL DISTRICT, 8 a.m., Ukiah Community School, 201 Hill St., Ukiah. (541-427-3731)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., "Gizmo" (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 5 p.m., online, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/995173234?pwd=QlArYWc1aUM1UGRrMTZoVFRiajZLQT09 or by phone: 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 995 173 234, passcode: 2622. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. (Sonia Nash 541-567-3024)
HERMISTON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
UMATILLA SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla School District office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla. (541-922-6500)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY FARM BUREAU, Noon, TBA, Pendleton. (Julie Spratling 541-457-8045)
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, NOV. 16
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
