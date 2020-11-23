Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via teleconference, Echo. Contact the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for teleconference instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8:30 a.m., online, via teleconference, Echo. Contact the district at 541-289-5201 prior to the meeting for teleconference instructions. (Nathan Rau 541-289-5201)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-9061)
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, NOV. 26-27
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, NOV. 30
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. 6 p.m. provider dinner, 6:30 p.m. meeting. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-2378)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila 541-566-3313)
