THURSDAY, NOV. 5
ADAMS PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoon online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, NOV. 9
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School library via GoToMeeting platform, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/640645117 or dial in at 1-866-899-4679, access code 640-645-117. Call the district office for the passcode by 4 p.m. Monday. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
BLUE MOUNTAIN EARLY LEARNING HUB GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE, 10 a.m., online, via Zoom, Pendleton. Contact Kim Thul for Zoom link information. (Kim Thul kim.thul@imesd.k12.or.us)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-3551)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
LEXINGTON TOWN COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 425 F St., Lexington. (541-989-8515)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0209)
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET BOARD, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton. (541-969-9466)
PENDLETON LIBRARY BOARD, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85660161979?pwd=VDFoVkdQdi9ibkdGV0pXZFBSTmRndz09, meeting ID 856 6016 1979, passcode 09082020, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
PORT OF UMATILLA COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla offices, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. (541-922-3224)
WESTON CEMETERY BOARD, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
ATHENA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
HELIX SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Helix School library, 120 Main St., Helix. (541-457-2175)
HERMISTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MILTON-FREEWATER CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT NO. 3, Noon, Milton-Freewater Golf Course restaurant, 301 Catherine St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Irrigon Public Library, 200 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-676-9061)
PENDLETON FAÇADE COMMITTEE, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community development conference room, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Julie Chase 541-966-0204)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. In-person attendance requires social distancing and a mask; join meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UKIAH SCHOOL DISTRICT, 8 a.m., Ukiah Community School, 201 Hill St., Ukiah. (541-427-3731)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., "Gizmo" (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
