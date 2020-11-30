Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 4:15 p.m. work session, 4:30 p.m. regular meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., via teleconference, Pendleton. Call in to 351-999-4544 to attend. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-2378)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila 541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., online, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/995173234?pwd=QlArYWc1aUM1UGRrMTZoVFRiajZLQT09 or by phone: 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 995 173 234, passcode: 2622. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
HERMISTON AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., Hermiston Airport lounge, 1600 Airport Way, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
ADAMS PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoon online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
OREGON WHEAT COMMISSION, 12:30 p.m., online, via videoconference, Pendleton. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87243870155?pwd=cWZYdnpTV0NYUVdoQnJ6bDVZT0NHUT09#success, or attend by phone only by calling 669-900-6833, meeting ID 872 4387 0155, passcode 417343. Public welcome. (Tana Simpson 503-467-2161)
MONDAY, DEC. 7
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 846 2315 5985, password 502267. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, Noon, via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92758389477?pwd=VmJ5SEpVcTh2TVBqVU9Waml3QWVhQT09, meeting ID 927 5838 9477, passcode 9Z5e7e. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city’s website, www.cityofboardman.com. (Heather Baumgartner 541-481-9252)
LEXINGTON TOWN COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 425 F St., Lexington. (541-989-8515)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93017513430?pwd=eVdWdlJLNkx6WlRyZXRvdUh0OHFwdz09, password 318269, meeting ID: 930 1751 3430, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0209)
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET BOARD, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton. (541-969-9466)
PENDLETON LIBRARY BOARD, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85660161979?pwd=VDFoVkdQdi9ibkdGV0pXZFBSTmRndz09, meeting ID 856 6016 1979, passcode 09082020, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
PORT OF UMATILLA COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla offices, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. (541-922-3224)
WESTON CEMETERY BOARD, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
