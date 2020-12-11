Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School library via GoToMeeting platform, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/384902205, or call 877-309-2073, access code 384-902-205. Contact the district office for the passcode by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND FEASIBILITY SUBCOMMITTEE, 3:30 p.m., online, via Zoom, Ione. Agenda and Zoom login information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-966-3157)
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-3551)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 6 p.m., via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93531136449?pwd=a1BUVXJUZDFDVEZSb2hiazl1ZFdUUT09, meeting ID 935 3113 6449, passcode 5tD2jL. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders conference room or via teleconference, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. Call-in instructions available on the agenda; social distancing protocols will be in effect. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 4 p.m., InterMountain ESD office, 2001 N.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. 3:30 p.m. special meeting. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87472192176 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 874 7219 2176, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, DEC. 21
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
