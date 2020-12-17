THURSDAY, DEC. 17
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St. (541-376-8411)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87472192176 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 874 7219 2176, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
MONDAY, DEC. 21
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-9061)
