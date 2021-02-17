Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
COLUMBIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 8 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87473058638?pwd=eERuY0RXL3Y2dmpNT2tad2Fja2c5dz09, meeting ID 874 7305 8638, passcode 323731, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and passcode. (Greg Smith 541-481-3693)
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, FEB. 22
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Clinic conference room, 130 Thompson St., Heppner. 6 p.m. provider dinner, 6:30 p.m. meeting. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center room 134, 975 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY PARKS COMMITTEE, 1:30 p.m., Public Works conference room via teleconference, 365 W. Highway 74, Lexington. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85259131751?pwd=TUpRR1VyYWlscGNNS21qNndnVURlUT09, meeting ID 852 5913 1751, passcode 5419898214, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Kirsti Cason 541-989-9500)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93938313916?pwd=TzM1c0N1QkVYN0FSd2tRN3V3Z0xhUT09, meeting ID 939 3831 3916, password: 229412, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and password. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8:30 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-9061)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.