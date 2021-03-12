Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, Noon, via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97132842333?pwd=MTJmeHo5MXdIZXkxZXdYN3JJQ0ludz09, meeting ID 971 3284 2333, passcode: y5hBqg. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION BUDGET MEETING, 4:30 p.m., online, via Zoom, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/97330220871?pwd=RWc5UmM3U1FBQ2RoR3FqWWN0d3JQUT09 or by phone: 253-215-8782, meeting ID 973 3022 0871, passcode BMCCBoard. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders conference room or via teleconference, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. Call-in instructions available on the agenda; social distancing protocols will be in effect. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 4 p.m., InterMountain ESD office, 2001 N.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, MARCH 22
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
