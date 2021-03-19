Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
MONDAY, MARCH 22
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8:30 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84999071139?pwd=akgzYjVlek91ZmozL2p4aWxUeWZqUT09 or call 971-247-1195, Meeting ID: 849 990 71139#, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, MARCH 29
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., PIoneer Memorial Clinic conference room, 130 Thompson St., Heppner. 6 p.m. provider dinner, 6:30 p.m. meeting. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner via Zoom meeting. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92188658230?pwd=ZSt1ZDBQeTdTWDhkT1Z2RldQZXBRdz09, meeting ID: 921 8865 8230, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting number, password 171674. (Stephanie Loving 541-922-4624)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
