Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Irrigon City Hall via Zoom meeting, 205 Third St. N.E., Irrigon. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/i/97872531735?pwd=eVR3Mm5ibStLQ0ozUHovcv9iSnA3QT09, password: 318269, meeting ID: 978 7253 1735, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting number. (Stephanie Loving 541-922-4624)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
ADAMS PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St.. (541-566-9380)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoon online platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81407185052, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
