Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, many activities have been postponed or canceled. Contact the venue before attending any public gathering to ensure the event is still scheduled, and at the place listed.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Public attendance must be pre-arranged due to COVID restrictions. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL MEETING, 3 p.m., online, via Zoom, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/97330220871?pwd=RWc5UmM3U1FBQ2RoR3FqWWN0d3JQUT09, meeting ID 973 3022 0871, passcode BMCCBoard, or by phone at 253-215-8782. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
MONDAY, APRIL 19
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
COLUMBIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, Noon, online, via Zoom, Boardman. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81879426922?pwd=VTNPN29JRmR6TGpYRXEybkptSXFjQT09, meeting ID 818 7942 6922, passcode: 686230, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and passcode. (Greg Smith 541-481-3693)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 6 p.m., via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97132842333?pwd=MTJmeHo5MXdIZXkxZXdYN3JJQ0ludz09, meeting ID 971 3284 2333, passcode: y5hBqg. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
INTERMOUNTAIN EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT, 4 p.m., InterMountain ESD office, 2001 N.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Marla Royal 888-437-6892)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
