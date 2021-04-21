THURSDAY, APRIL 22
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82917765324?pwd=VllGZE5BZlBXWXdvYUdyU0VRZGxIQT09 or call 206-337-9723, meeting ID 82917765324#, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, APRIL 26
EASTERN OREGON REGIONAL AIRPORT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., airport terminal Doolittle Raiders conference room or via teleconference, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. Call-in instructions available on the agenda; social distancing protocols will be in effect. (Erica Stewart 541-276-7754)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Morrow County Grain Growers conference room, 350 Main St., Lexington. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center room 134, 975 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91444226595?pwd=bmZhWEl0VjlnMEVJTjA0dmJHcmpCUT09, meeting ID 914 4422 6595, password: 981056, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and password. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
