TUESDAY, APRIL 27
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 3:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room via Zoom, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91444226595?pwd=bmZhWEl0VjlnMEVJTjA0dmJHcmpCUT09, meeting ID 914 4422 6595, password: 981056, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID and password. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
BUTTER CREEK IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
ECHO IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 8 a.m., online, via telephone conference, Echo. Agenda and call-in information will be made available on request. (Nathan Rau 509-820-3231)
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT BUDGET MEETING, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82902403233?pwd=cWpJRDZPd21rTGVWZnU1dHZQaXNQdz09, or 1-971-247-1195, 82902403233#, *573286# for audio only. A copy of the agenda for the meeting can be found at https://www.ucsld.org/board-meetings. (Dea Nowell 541-966-0917)
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, MAY 3
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 824 9308 4052, password 048972. (Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
