THURSDAY, MAY 13
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. (Sonia Nash 541-567-3024)
HERMISTON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
UMATILLA SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla School District office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla. (541-922-6500)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY FARM BUREAU, Noon, TBA, Pendleton. (Julie Spratling 541-457-8045)
FRIDAY, MAY 14
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, MAY 17
ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436)
HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521)
PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
TUESDAY, MAY 18
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting athttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663522368?pwd=R1EwV0NXSjd0V0oyZllZOGlpRHVMUT09, meeting ID 836 6352 2368, passcode pend97801, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 6 p.m., via teleconference, Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93531136449?pwd=a1BUVXJUZDFDVEZSb2hiazl1ZFdUUT09, meeting ID 935 3113 6449, passcode 5tD2jL. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE, 10 a.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. Call 351-999-4544 to attend by teleconference. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
