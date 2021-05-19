THURSDAY, MAY 20
ECHO CITY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Old VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. (541-376-8411)
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Columbia Improvement District, 501 E. Columbia Ave., Boardman. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. Public attendance must be pre-arranged due to COVID restrictions. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
FRIDAY, MAY 21
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, MAY 24
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
IRRIGON COMMUNITY PARKS & RECREATION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Station, 705 N. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. EIghth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Cliinic conference room, 150 Thompson St., Heppner. Provider and board dinner at 6 p.m., regular meeting follows at 6:30 p.m. (Tonia Adams 541-676-2942)
NIXYAAWII COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD, 4:30 p.m., Nixyaawii Community School via teleconference, 73300 July Grounds Lane, Mission. Via teleconference at meet.google.com/tmv-tbwh-kwu. (Carrie Phinney 541-966-2680)
UMATILLA BASIN WATERSHED COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Michael T. Ward 541-276-2190)
TUESDAY, MAY 25
IONE SCHOOL DISTRICT, 4:30 p.m., district office and via Zoom, 445 Spring St., Ione. Agenda and Zoom call-in information available at https://ione.k12.or.us. (Kim Thul 541-422-7131)
MORROW COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Irrigon Library meeting room or via Zoom meeting, 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92333977217?pwd=alQ3Wi93ajN5RXRqOWdHSFlTYlRGUT09, meeting ID 923 3397 7217, password: 388681, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting number and password. (Shambra Cooper 541-922-4624)
UMATILLA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Brandon Seitz 541-922-3226 ext. 103)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY HEAD START, 11:30 a.m., virtual meeting, 372 E. Main St., Hermiston. (Monina Ward 541-564-6878)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
HERMISTON LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
