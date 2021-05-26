THURSDAY, MAY 27
MILTON-FREEWATER LIBRARY BOARD, 4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PENDLETON ARTS COMMISSION, 4 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
SALVATION ARMY ADVISORY BOARD, Noon, Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-3369)
UMATILLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton. (541-278-6252)
UMATILLA COUNTY SPECIAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom or phone, online, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84673571639?pwd=eXI0c2JpNEtzaXIvNUNocmtGeWROQT09, or call 971-247-1195, meeting ID 84673571639#,,,,*454412#, for audio only. (Dea Nowell 541-276-6449)
FRIDAY-MONDAY, MAY 28-31
No meetings scheduled
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com. (Heather Baumgartner 541-481-9252)
IRRIGON PLANNING COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 3 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)
WESTON LIBRARY BOARD, 5 p.m., Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-2378)
WESTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila 541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
BLUE MOUNTAIN BOARD OF EDUCATION, 6 p.m., online, via Zoom conference or phone, Pendleton. 4:30 p.m. presidential evaluations process options workshop via Zoom: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/700103313?pwd=K25wRFRtY3I5TXd1bW9CRGVjd0JzUT09, meeting ID 700 103 313, passcode BLMT; 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/97330220871?pwd=RWc5UmM3U1FBQ2RoR3FqWWN0d3JQUT09, meeting ID 973 3022 0871, passcode: BMCCBoard, or by phone at 253-215-8782. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
CONDON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
HERMISTON AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., Hermiston Airport lounge, 1600 Airport Way, Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MEACHAM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6 p.m., Meacham Fire Department, Meacham. (541-786-2069)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
UMATILLA RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St., Umatilla. (541-922-2770)
