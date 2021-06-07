THURSDAY, JUNE 10
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane, Boardman. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston. (Sonia Nash 541-567-3024)
HERMISTON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
PENDLETON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Jutta Haliewicz 541-966-0240)
UMATILLA SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Umatilla School District office, 1001 Sixth St., Umatilla. (541-922-6500)
UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY FARM BUREAU, Noon, TBA, Pendleton. (Julie Spratling 541-457-8045)
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, JUNE 14
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Athena Elementary School library via GoToMeeting platform, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/42795693, or call 877-309-2073, access code 427 956 933. Contact the district 0ffice for the passcode by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 10. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. A limited number of chairs will be available; social distancing protocols will be observed. (541-567-5521)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library Albee Room, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-3551)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
EAST UMATILLA COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
IRRIGON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Irrigon City Hall, 500 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3047)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88327751366?pwd=cWZtSUNnQ3pmdS9zangyZ0ZERUJyZz09, meeting ID 883 2775 1366, passcode 211231, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (541-966-0201)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall council chambers and via Zoom, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join Zoom meeting athttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663522368?pwd=R1EwV0NXSjd0V0oyZllZOGlpRHVMUT09, meeting ID 836 6352 2368, passcode pend97801, or call 253-215-8782, same meeting ID. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
PILOT ROCK CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall council chambers, 143 W. Main St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-2811)
UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION, 6 p.m., Umatilla City Hall council chambers, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (Nanci 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Mac's Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
BOARDMAN PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, Boardman. (541-481-9252)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
OREGON TRAIL LIBRARY DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Oregon Trail Library District office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Contact district office for Zoom meeting login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock High School library, 101 N.E. Cherry St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-8291)
UMATILLA HOSPITAL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St., Umatilla. (541-922-3104)
