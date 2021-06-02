THURSDAY, JUNE 3
ADAMS PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoon online platform, Pendleton. Visit www.zoom.com and use meeting ID 891 5728 9839, passcode Baggins, or call 253-215-8782 for audio only (same meeting ID). (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 160 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, JUNE 7
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:45 p.m., online, via Zoom meeting, Milton-Freewater. 6:30 p.m. study session, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 883 8155 4242, password 987835.
(Lisa Wasson 541-938-8235)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
LEXINGTON TOWN COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 425 F St., Lexington. (541-989-8515)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0209)
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET BOARD, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton. (541-969-9466)
PENDLETON LIBRARY BOARD, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, Noon, online, via Zoom platform, Pendleton. Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85031144200?pwd=dTJSWnc5Zm1HMUM0LzZTMEkvdHZyUT09, meeting ID 850 3114 4200, passcode 028572, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
PORT OF UMATILLA COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla offices, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. (541-922-3224)
WESTON CEMETERY BOARD, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
ATHENA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
HELIX SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Helix School library, 120 Main St., Helix. (541-457-2175)
HERMISTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
MILTON-FREEWATER CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT NO. 3, Noon, Milton-Freewater Golf Course restaurant, 301 Catherine St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Bartholomew Government Building upper conference room, 110 N. Court St., Heppner. Board meeting at 8 a.m. followed by budget meeting at 9 a.m. (Roberta Lutcher 541-676-5613)
PENDLETON FAÇADE COMMITTEE, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community development conference room, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Julie Chase 541-966-0204)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow and via Zoom, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. In-person attendance requires social distancing and a mask; join meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/331156427?pwd=dW9wako4cXYybkd2dFNBc05Ja2J2UT09, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
STANFIELD IRRIGATION DISTRICT, Noon, online, via teleconference, Stanfield. Call the district office to request call-in information. (Tiffany Harrell 541-449-3272)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UKIAH SCHOOL DISTRICT, 8 a.m., Ukiah Community School, 201 Hill St., Ukiah. (541-427-3731)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., “Gizmo” (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. Budget meeting will follow the regular meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
